Man wanted for shooting into occupied vehicle in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are looking for a man wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle. According to investigators, officers responded to the shooting Thursday night around 9:30 the 2100 block of Oak Street.

Police said the complainant reported that 17-year-old Kentavious Ford shot at the 2006 Ford Taurus. Ford is the former boyfriend of one of the vehicle’s occupants. The car was struck twice in the rear. None of the three occupants were injured.

Investigators said Ford is now being sought on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and attempted aggravated assault.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

