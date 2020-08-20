Man wanted for stealing parts from Brookhaven church van

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who allegedly stole parts of a church van.

The incident happened at Easthaven Baptist Church in July. According to investigators, the suspect stole the exhaust converters from under the church van’s using a Sawall.

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

LATEST STORIES: