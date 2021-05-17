Man wanted for stealing tobacco, CBD products from Brandon convenience store

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are working to find a suspect who burglarized a business early Monday morning. The incident happened between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Valu Mart Shell convenience store on Old Highway 471.

Police said the suspect tried to break the glass door with a large rock before using a piece of rebar to break out a section of the front window.

Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the store and stealing several items, including tobacco and CBD products.

Courtesy: Brandon PD

According to investigators, the suspect appears to be 16-21 years of age. He was wearing dark pants, light shoes, no shirt and a black skull cap. He entered the building by crawling through a broken window and may have cuts or pieces of glass on his back, chest or arms.

Anyone with information that can identity the suspect and lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward. Contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.