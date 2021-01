HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find a man who was involved in a recent auto theft.

Investigators said the suspect stole a blue 2006 Honda Accord from the Dollar General in Utica on January 3. He was accompanied by an unknown female at the time of the theft.

If you know who the suspect is, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

