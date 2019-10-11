Man wanted for string of burglaries in Mississippi

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Attala County Sherriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for a burglary Tuesday.

The suspect is a black male, heavy build and was driving a Maroon Mercury Grand Marquis. Various items such as chain saws, weedeaters, gas blowers, and various hand tools were stolen.

He is also suspected of burglaries in several other counties across North Central Mississippi. The male is believed to be from the North Mississippi or possibly Shelby County, TN area.

The Attala County Sherriff’s Department asks that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is also being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.