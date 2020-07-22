Man wanted for taking tobacco products from Jackson business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are trying to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local business.
The crime happened earlier this week in the 3300 block of Terry Road. Police said several tobacco products were taken from the business.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
