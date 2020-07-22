Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Man wanted for taking tobacco products from Jackson business

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are trying to identify a man accused of burglarizing a local business.

The crime happened earlier this week in the 3300 block of Terry Road. Police said several tobacco products were taken from the business.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories