Man wanted in connection to Canton shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are working to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

According to investigators, Christopher Turnage, 25, is wanted for attempt to commit an offense in reference to a shooting that injured one person. Police said Turnage is 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a $2,500 reward. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

LATEST STORIES: