JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who’s wanted in connection to the death of an unborn baby.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was dropped off at a local hospital earlier this month. Brown said she had been beaten.

The baby died June 16, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Brown said police identified Christopher Thompson as the suspect in the case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.