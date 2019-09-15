Man wanted in connection to shooting: Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg Police are searching for suspect Jacorey Terrell Wright, 36, who is responsible for shooting 31-year old Mario Luckett in the 500 block of Hutson Street.

Officers received a call on Saturday around 12:36 a.m. from Merit Health River Regional Medical Center after the victim was dropped off at the emergency by an unknown person.

After treating his injuries, Luckett was airlifted to the University Medical Center listed in critical condition.

Officers say, according to witnesses, the shooting spiraled from an argument between the two which led to Wright shooting Luckett.

The Vicksburg Police Department says Wright is considered armed and dangerous and encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers 601.355.8477.