Man wanted in connection to Vicksburg gas station shooting

News
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, May 22, at the Exxon gas station at 1215 Mission 66.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 8:00 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting. The victim had been taken to Merit Health River Region by privately owned vehicle before the officers arrived. He is in stable condition, and his injury was not life-threatening.

The assailant fled in a older model white Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban. Xavier Taylor, 25, of Vicksburg is being sought for questioning concerning the incident.

Anyone who has information concerning the shooting, call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

