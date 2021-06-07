Man wanted in Madison County for failure to appear in court

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are working to find a wanted man. Carlos Demond Dozier is wanted for failure to appear on charges of receiving stolen property and fleeing law enforcement.

Dozier is 5’11” and weighs 235 pounds. Investigators said he has a tattoo of “CHB” in the middle of his brow, a star tattoo on his right cheek and a tattoo of “Pray For Me” and a woman on the right side of his neck. He also has a spider web tattoo on his left hand and tattoo sleeves on both arms.

According to deputies, Dozier has previous convictions of sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Dozier can be found would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with a mobile device at www.P3tips.com.