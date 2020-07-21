Man wanted sought in Alabama killing arrested in Ridgeland

Coronavirus Information

Eric Hayward (Courtesy: Tuscaloosa Police Dept.)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a killing that happened in Alabama has been arrested in Mississippi, authorities said.

Eric Markett Hayward, 23, was arrested late Monday in Ridgeland, Mississippi, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the violent crimes unit in Tuscaloosa. Hayward was wanted in the death of Leonna Tucker, 21, who was found dead in an apartment in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

Authorities said Hayward is being charged with murder in her death. Police have not released details about the killing or Hayward’s arrest in Ridgeland, which is about 200 miles away from Tuscaloosa near Jackson.

“This investigation is still proceeding with much work remaining to be done,” Kennedy said.

