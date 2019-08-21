MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after robbing a woman as she left a Vicksburg casino.
Thomas Ball Jr. followed the woman from Vicksburg to Ridgeland after she won $5,000. When she went to deposit the money, Ball pulled a gun on her, then drove off. He will have no chance for parole or early release.
Man Who Robbed Casino Winner Gets 25 Years
