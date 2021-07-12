Man, woman accused of causing $10K worth of property damage in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man and a woman for allegedly causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage.

Investigators said Misty L. Gable and Matthew J. Gable have both been charged with felonious malicious mischief. The charge was filed by a complainant who said their property was vandalized by the Gables.

According to investigators, the ownership of the property was awarded to the complainant in a previous civil matter. During the civil proceedings, the Smith County Justice Court served a notice of eviction to the Gables stating they had to leave the property by July 7, 2021.

Misty Gable

Matthew Gable

After an investigation by Smith County deputies and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Gables were also both charged with first degree arson. Their bonds were each set at $50,000 for malicious mischief and $25,000 for arson.