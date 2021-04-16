Man, woman arrested after drug bust in Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man and a woman after a drug bust on I-55. Investigators said a member of the department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Chevrolet Malibu near the 109 mile-marker on I-55 N.

The officer said he could smell marijuana when talking to the driver. After an investigation, he discovered 16 kilograms of cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, 14 Adderall pills and 18 Ecstasy pills inside the vehicle.

Cedric Jackson

Nicole Martin

Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.

Cedric Jackson and Nicole Martin, both of Louisiana, were arrested. They were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Jackson and Martin will be held at the Madison County Jail until their initial appearance.

Police said the street value of the cocaine was worth an estimated $480,000.