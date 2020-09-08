Man, woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in McComb

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested in Brookhaven Tuesday morning for attempting to rob Bank of Franklin in McComb.

According to the Daily Leader, the two suspects were captured shortly after 8:00 a.m., when the vehicle they were in crashed on the I-55 N. exit 38 off ramp.

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a chase and assisted in the arrest of the suspects. No one was injured in the chase or crash.

