Man, woman arrested in Flowood in stolen vehicle connected to North Carolina homicide

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police arrested a man and a woman who were found inside a stolen vehicle from North Carolina. Investigators said the Blue Ford Explorer was stolen in connection with a homicide in Swain County, North Carolina.

Officers responded to a local hotel Thursday morning for a welfare concern. They found 49-year-old Robert Willoughby and 42-year-old Lorrieann Robinson, both of North Carolina, inside the vehicle. Officers said they took the two into custody without incident.

Robert Willoughby

Lorrieann Robinson

Willoughby and Robinson are being held on felony-receiving stolen property. Detectives from North Carolina are expected to arrive in Mississippi on Thursday to interview the two and process the vehicle.

No bond has been set for either Willoughby or Robinson. They are scheduled to appear in the Flowood Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 25, for arraignment.

