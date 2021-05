JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Highway 80 around 12:30 a.m.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victims said they were at a store when they were approached by several people who called them names. Shortly afterwards, people began to fire shots.

The man was shot twice, and the woman was shot once. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.