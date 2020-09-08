Man, woman injured after shots fired into vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle with children inside.

The shooting happened on September 6 just before midnight on Gallatin Street near Monument Street.

Police said an adult man and an adult woman, who were inside the vehicle, were injured. The children were not hurt.

According to investigators, the man was listed in critical condition at the hospital, and the woman was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

