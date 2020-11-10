Man, woman injured in shooting on Willow Creek Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Willow Creek Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Police said shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle.
The man and the woman arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. At last check, they were both listed in stable condition.
There are no suspects or motive at this time.
