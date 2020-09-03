Man, woman killed in Yazoo City motorcycle crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Yazoo County are investigating after a motorcycle killed two people. The crash happened on Wednesday, September 2, just before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Jerry Clower Boulevard and 20th Street in Yazoo City.

According to Coroner Ricky Shivers, the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were ejected to the pavement.

The driver, 30-year-old Jonathan Blake Vancleave of Yazoo City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 34-year-old Marie Adell Hibbard of Yazoo City, was taken to Baptist Medical Center – Yazoo, where she died an hour later.

Shivers said the victims both died as a result of multi-system trauma.

The accident is under investigation by the Yazoo City Police Department.

