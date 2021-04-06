Man, woman wanted for auto burglary, using stolen credit card

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are working to find a man and a woman after an auto burglary at a gas station. The incident happened on Thursday, April 1, at the Exxon on Highway 12.

According to Crime Stoppers, a purse was taken during the burglary. Investigators said a man and a woman used a credit card that was inside the purse at Kangaroo Crossing and Walmart shortly after the burglary. The suspects were traveling in a red Chevrolet extended cab pickup.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

