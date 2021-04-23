Man, woman wanted in connection to Kosciusko auto burglary

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are working to find two auto burglary suspects.

Investigators said the burglary happened on Thursday, April 1, at the Exxon on Highway 12. A burse was taken during the incident.

Police said a man and a woman later used a credit card that was inside the purse at Kangaroo Crossing and Walmart shortly after the burglary. They were traveling in a red Chevrolet extended cap pickup.

Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department

Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department

If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects, contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).