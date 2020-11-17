Man, woman wanted on kidnapping charges in Copiah County captured

UPDATE: 11/17/2020 12:59 p.m.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies announced two kidnapping suspects have been capured.

Deputies, along with Crystal Springs police, arrested Donald Free and Monica Barnett and Donald Free around noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for two kidnapping suspects. Donald James Free, 25, and Monica Denise Barnett, 30, are wanted for a kidnapping that happened in Copiah County on November 11, 2020.

According to investigators, Free and Barnett should be considered armed and dangerous. They may be traveling in a white 2001 Nissan Altima with a Jefferson Davis County tag that reads: JCA 2783.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Donald Free

Monica Barnett

