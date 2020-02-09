Man wounded twice in McComb shooting in critical condition, police investigating

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV)- McComb Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one man in ICU at Southwest Medical Center.

41-year-old Duwaun Keith Gatlin was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the left arm Saturday shortly after 9 p.m. on 310 Edgar Street in McComb.

Gatlin recalled that he was on Edgar Street when he was shot by a black male that was accompanied by a white female.

Authorities ask anyone with any information on this shooting to contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime stoppers at 601-684-0033.