Managing flood insurance during severe weather

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Severe weather leads to dangerous driving conditions and flooding issues that could cost you thousands if you don’t have insurance.

Auto insurance may not be cheap, but it is necessary, especially if you live in a flood zone.

Keith Hawsey, with Nationwide Insurance, explained which policy is the most beneficial: comprehensive coverage.

“A lot of times you’ll hear the term ‘full coverage,'” Hawsey said. “People will think that they’re covered for everything but they wanna make sure for flood insurance to have comprehensive. The comprehensive part of the insurance policy will actually cover any type of rising water, flooding, any type of water issues with the vehicle.”

Driving onto a flooded road is not encouraged. However if you do have a comprehensive policy, you will be covered.

Hawsey said he also recommends getting home flood insurance to protect your structure and the contents of where you live.