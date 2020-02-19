Mandatory evacuation over for Harbor Pines subdivision

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department said there has been a significant drop in the water levels from the Pearl River at the Harbor Pines subdivision.

According to police, 95% of the area is accessible at this time, with only a few homes on Forest Grove still under water. The entire community is open for neighbors to check on their homes for damage.

Entergy crews are working to restore power to the area. The company has to replace multiple meters in the area. If a neighbor’s home has water around it, Entergy may not be able to replace the meter at this time.

Ridgeland Police plan to monitor the area for the next few days for expected rainfall.