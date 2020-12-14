Manhunt underway for man accused of shooting woman in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are working to find a suspect after a woman was injured in a shooting on Saturday, December 12. The shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Roger Circle.

According to Chief Kenny Collins, officers found 28-year-old Christy Tillman with two gunshot wounds. They believe the shooter is Rashan Smith. He allegedly shot Tillman through the window of the home.

A manhunt is underway for Smith. He is considered armed and dangerous. Collins said Smith faces charges for aggravated assault, domestic violence, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tillman was taken to a hospital in Jackson, where she is in stable condition.

LATEST STORIES: