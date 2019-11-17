Mannsdale Upper Elementary hosts first Farmers Market

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Students of Mannsdale Upper Elementary joined together to sell the vegetables of their own labor Saturday evening at the school’s garden.

Over 600 students in third through fifth grade planted, raised and harvested a wide variety of vegetables that people in the community were able to purchase at the market.

Each week students tended the garden under a rotating schedule with the direction of teacher Rolando Roman leading up to today’s event.

Along with selling their produce, students also offered hot chocolate and cookies for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will support the school’s garden initiative, the Junior Master Gardener Program.