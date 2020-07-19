Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Man’s body found in pool at Jackson home

News
Posted: / Updated:
drowning-gfx_1516634985684.jpg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man’s body was recovered from the bottom of a pool on Sunday.

The incident happened at 5873 Madison Edward Drive in Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

At this time there is no details on the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories