Man’s body found in pool at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man’s body was recovered from the bottom of a pool on Sunday.
The incident happened at 5873 Madison Edward Drive in Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
At this time there is no details on the cause of death.
This is a developing story.
