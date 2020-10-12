Man’s July 2020 death in Jackson ruled homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a murder that happened on July 2, 2020.

Police said Jim Antonio Walker was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center from the 6700 block of Lake Glenn Drive. He was found unresponsive.

Walker died from his injuries on July 5, 2020. The medical examiner ruled Walker’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

There are no suspects at this time.

