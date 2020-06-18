Manufacturing workers demand safety protections in the wake of multiple COVID cases and one death at ABB manufacturing plant

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)-Workers at ABB manufacturing facility in Crystal Springs are demanding stronger safety protections as they have learned this week that there are 4 confirmed COVID cases at their workplace.

Tragically, an ABB worker died from COVID this week.

Workers are fearing for their lives as the virus has spread in their workplace.

“I have a son at home, I am worried for his safety and my own,” said ABB worker and union member Tamara Sutton, who has worked at the facility for 7 years. “I have to go to work every day where there are known COVID cases, and someone has lost their life due to COVID. The company is not doing enough to keep us safe.”

Kevin Brown, Chief Steward and ABB employee of IUE-CWA Local 83799 stated, “We are calling on the company to enact stronger safety standards. ABB is not doing enough to protect the health and the lives of the workers here. We are also calling on ABB to implement hazard pay for all who are working during this pandemic. People are putting their lives on the line to keep this company running, and they should be compensated for this sacrifice.”

On May 21st, ABB workers at Crystal Springs and 4 other ABB facilities across the country held a day of action – wearing “hazard pay now” stickers, to demand proper compensation for the work they are doing during COVID. As of yet, the company has not responded to this hazard pay demand.

“We are asking members of the community to join us in signing a petition to call on ABB to do the right thing, and put proper safety standards in place so we are not at risk when we come to work. One worker has already lost his life – we cannot lose anyone else,” said Kevin Brown.

Safety demands from ABB workers of IUE-CWA Local 83799:

1. Temporary facility shut-down to allow for deep cleaning of the facility.

2. Establish a schedule of regular cleaning of workstations – and notification to the Union and employees when the cleaning is being done.

3. Notifying the work force when there has been a positive COVID case in the facility. For any workers who test positive, or have come in contact with the person that tested positive, they are sent on quarantine leave for 14 days.

4. Paid leave for those who test positive, and those who have been in contact with an infected person.

