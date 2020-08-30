March held to honor life of Emmett Till

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Emmett Till’s death anniversary, his family and community members marched together in downtown Jackson Saturday morning.

They are continuing to call for justice after 65 years since his brutal murder.

“Think about that somebody made a decision to close the case of Emmett Till on his death day and that person had to be in leadership in this safe. We can be better, but it’s going to take all people democrat and republican to do what’s right,” said Jackson City Councilman De’Keither Stamps.

“And we want Carolyn Bryant to go to jail because she caused this problem. 65 years ago. 65 years of unjust. 65 whole years of unjust and that’s why they keep doing the same thing over and over again,” expressed Anna Laura Williams, cousin of Till.

Emmett Till’s family said they are just one of many black families waiting for justice.

“You got George Zimmerman that wasn’t charged with Trayvon Martin and then you’ve got George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, and Ahmad Aubrey, you got these murders happening today because justice was not served then,” said Priscilla Sterling, who is also Till’s cousin.

Many supporters said they participated in order to speak up for the future of their own children.

“I have a 6-year-old son, and it just scares me that he could be shot dead in the street for nothing,” said Kimberly Robinson.

“I have a trans-racial family and I have a biracial son. I want him to grow up in a better America, and when he asks me what I did in this civil unrest I want to say I did more than post on Instagram,” said Amy Bates.

The Till Family said they will continue to fight for justice and demand the case be reopened.

“Carolyn Bryant needs to be brought to trial and we need to know what happened with Emmett the night of the murder and we aren’t stop. We aren’t satisfied with what the state of Mississippi did with closing this case and if you look at the trials and tribulations that’s going on in America. There’s no way this case should be closed.”

They currently have a petition that can be signed by texting the word EMMETT to 243725.

