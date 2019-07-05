Marching Bands: The ultimate in patriotic

High School Students Across The Country Comes to JSU for Band Camp

What could be more patriotic than a marching band? Football games, parades or a hero’s hometown welcome wouldn’t be the same without them.









It takes discipline, years of hard work and exacting detail down to every choreographed move. One of the most accomplished bands in America is the Jackson State Sonic Boom. Every summer they play a part in training the musicians and dancers for the next generation of celebrations.

WJTV 12’s Anthony Howard spent time behind the scenes at the camp learning what it takes to perform at the highest levels.

Join us for Part Two of this piece to see how these young people perform.