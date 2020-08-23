Marco strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marco strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, August 23.
Hurricane hunters discovered the winds in the eye wall of the storm are 75 mph.
The storm is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area Monday evening.
Click here to keep up with the 12 News forecast.
