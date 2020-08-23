Marco strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marco strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, August 23.

Hurricane hunters discovered the winds in the eye wall of the storm are 75 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area Monday evening.

⚠️ BREAKING: #Marco has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane after Hurricane Hunters find winds in the eye wall of 75 mph (higher gusts). This was expected & doesn't change the forecast much — still expecting landfall in the New Orleans area Monday evening. @WJTV #tropics pic.twitter.com/kqXGCjFw14 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) August 23, 2020

