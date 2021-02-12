Mardi Gras Motorcade to be held for Children’s of Mississippi

The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi is shown in this architectural rendering. Courtesy: UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety will host its first-ever Mardi Gras Motorcade for Children’s of Mississippi from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Fat Tuesday, which is on February 16.

The event will bring Mardi Gras to the children of the hospital and thank the healthcare workers for their hard work during the pandemic. This will be a COVID-friendly event and will not be open to the public.

Children, doctors, nurses and staff will view the motorcade from inside the hospital. Outside spectators will not be present.

Participants will include the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motorcade, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers, SWAT vehicles, First Lady Elee Reeves, Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer, and several distinguished public officials.