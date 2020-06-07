Mario Clark’s family fights for justice at Black Lives Matter protest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People made their voices heard in downtown Jackson on Saturday at the Black Lives Matter Mississippi protest. One Jackson family said they are fighting for justice.

Demonstrators protested police brutality and racial injustice, including Malcolm Elder. He showed his support for George Floyd and his brother, Mario Clark.

In February 2019, Clark’s family called Jackson police to help them transport him to the hospital. Clark’s mother says her son suffered from schizophrenia. Family members say police used excessive force, despite the fact Clark was already restrained. He died days after the incident.

“No matter if you got money, no matter if you are living in a rich community or poor community, no matter what color you is or creed you is, the law applies to everybody,” said Elder.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba also took part in the march. He said after the encounter took place between Clark and the officers, he took action.

“We done everything we could do, in fact, taking the progressive stance of firing the officers that’s what I did but that was later overturned by the Civil Service Commission. Not only did I terminate the officers, but we sent it to the prosecutor’s office,” said Mayor Lumumba.

12 News reached out to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office to find out the status of the case. The office said if the family wants information, they can call them.