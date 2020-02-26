Marion County neighbors can self-report flood damage

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Marion County can now report damage from the Pearl River flood event, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

By using this link, neighbors can self-report damage and upload pictures of their homes affected by the flood.

The information shared on the Crisis Track Damage Assessment Tool is utilized by the county EMA and MEMA.

According to MEMA, teams will being assessments in the flooded areas starting next week. Right now, estimates suggest nearly 300 homes in Marion County have been affected by the flooding.