MARL and CARA sheltering pets for flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Community Animal Rescue & Adoption are teaming up to shelter pets for flood victims in the metro free of charge.

CARA will take in big animals, and MARL will take in small and medium animals. So far, they’ve taken in more than a dozen pets.

Both facilities said they are in need of donations to help shelter the pets. Some of the animals will need vaccinations, food, and employees will need to be paid for overtime.

You can find the contact information for MARL and CARA below:

MARL:

Phone: 601-969-1631

Address: 5221 Greenway Dr Exd, Jackson, MS 39204

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MARLshelter/

Website: http://www.msarl.org/

CARA:

Phone: 601-421-5899

Address: 960 N Flag Chapel Rd. Jackson, MS 39209

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CARACares/

Website: https://carams.org/

Leaders with MARL and CARA said volunteers are welcome to come help take care of the pets.