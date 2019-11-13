MARL releases tips to keep pets safe during cold weather

The Mississippi Animal Rescue League wants to remind pet owners that severe winter weather conditions can be life threatening for outside animals.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Animal Rescue League wants to remind pet owners that severe winter weather conditions can be life threatening for outside animals. The group is advising all owners to keep their pets inside or in a heated area during the cold weather.

For dogs that are outside, you should make sure their water bowls are not frozen. Outside cats may seek warmth in a car engine. MARL suggest banging on the hood and honk the horn before starting your car to give any sleeping animal time to get out.

Livestock should have access to hay and extra feed. You should also make sure their water is not frozen.

Here are some shelter tips:

Dog houses should have a solid floor, roof and 3 sides. In order to minimize heat loss into the ground, the house should be raised 3 to 4 inches off the ground. The door of the house should face away from prevailing winds and ideally should have a flap covering the door to help block wind, rain and cold. This will also help hold in the dog’s body heat. Bedding should consist of a thick layer of shavings or straw. Blankets and other material retain cold and become damp and are not a good source of bedding for warmth.

If you are caring for feral cats, make sure they have access to shelter. Plastic storage containers lined with Styrofoam on the sides, top and bottom and straw bedding placed inside makes life a little easier for these outside cats.

Mississippi state law requires that adequate shelter be provided for dogs and cats. Statute 97-41-16 states that if a person intentionally or with criminal negligence deprives a dog or cat of food, water or shelter and is convicted of such offense; they shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not more than $1,000.00 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.

If your pet is whining, shivering or stops moving, seems weak, bring your pet back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia, contact your veterinarian immediately.