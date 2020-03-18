Marriott International starts to furlough employees due to coronavirus pandemic

1  of  2
(CNN) – Marriott International started furloughing employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel chain said the demand for hotel services has tanked, and it needs to adjust.

The company plans to let go of tens of thousands of workers without pay. They will include anyone from housekeepers to general managers, but no corporate executives.

Marriott said it plans to rehire some of the furloughed employees when the virus is contained. The hotel chain and its franchises operate thousands of properties worldwide, including some that are now shutting down

