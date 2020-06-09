Marriott Ridgeland tops out construction milestone

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kerioth Corporation announced the topping out construction milestone of Mississippi’s first AC Hotel by Marriott in Ridgeland’s The Township at Colony Park. The topping out signifies the completion of the building’s preliminary structural framework with the placement of its final steel beam.

The hotel will feature 132 rooms and suites situated on five floors, providing guests the opportunity to unwind with a sleek and modern lobby bar, offering creative cocktails and light bites.









“We are pleased with the significant progress made on the Marriott AC Hotel in The Township at Colony Park,” said Clint Herring, Kerioth Corporation president, and chief executive officer. “Ahead of opening early next year, we are excited that we will be providing future guests this special European flair experience.”

The hotel broke ground in March 2019 with plans of opening in the beginning of 2021.

