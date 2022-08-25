A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison.

The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public.

Leaders said there is no confirmed completion date for the store, but they hope it will be open in late fall of 2022.

Marshalls is an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies. The stores sell shoes, clothing, home decor, handbags and other items.