Martin Luther King Jr. wreath laying ceremony held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This Easter Sunday marks 53 years since the assassination of Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader was honored Sunday in Jackson.

City Councilman Kenneth Stokes laid a wreath in Dr.King’s honor at Freedom Corner along the intersection of Medgar Evars Boulevard and King Drive.

Community members prayed and remembered the life of the great civil rights leader – .

“This is an amazing event, an amazing moment. The first thing is honoring Jesus Christ and after that it is, of course, never forgetting Doctor Martin Luther King. It’s just an honor, and to be in this spot at this time and on this day, giving God the glory and honoring these great men,” said Robert Davis, Founder of the Better Men Society.

Councilman Stokes stated that this year’s observance of Dr. King’s life is made even more special by the fact that it coincides with the observance of the Resurrection Sunday of Jesus Christ.