Mask Up Hattiesburg to help combat spread of COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is hoping its private sector can help get people to wear masks more often to combat COVID-19 with its new initiative, Mask Up Hattiesburg.

The city has teamed with businesses in the community, as well as Visit Hattiesburg and the area development, for the campaign.

With more than 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker is hoping people will listen to the private sector.

“And right now, both of our ICUs at Merritt Health Wesley and Forrest General have reached their initial capacity. Both hospitals are now in their surge plan, so if you don’t like me and if you don’t like the government telling you what to do. Do it because your neighbors need it. Do it because these people that you respect are saying to do it as well. Do it because so many people in our community are leading by example,” stated Barker

Mayor Barker said he is going to continue leaning on the private sector help and expects them to spread the word about wearing masks.

LATEST STORIES: