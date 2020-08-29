Masked thieves break into Grand Rapids marijuana dispensary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two masked intruders broke into Joyology of Grand Rapids Saturday and the store’s owners need the public’s help finding them.
Workers say the break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. They told News 8 the suspects stole marijuana-infused products and edibles from the store located on 28th Street SE near Lake Eastbrook Boulevard.
The thieves were also caught on camera trying to get into a safe inside the business but were unsuccessful, according to the store owner.
Managers told News 8 the robbers broke out a window on the front door, which has since been boarded up. A glass case in the showroom was also smashed.
The store owner said surveillance video shows one of the suspects wearing a Cavaliers hoodie, sweatpants and tennis shoes. The owner added the other suspect had a “getaway backpack.”
The store has filed a police report. Employees are still assessing the damage, store managers say.