EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) -- A Texas state senator appointed by the governor to a committee that oversees the distribution of coronavirus CARES Act relief funds calls the process laid out by the federal government complicated and messy, adding that the rules change often.

In a 30-minute exclusive interview Friday at his offices in Ediburg, Texas State Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat who is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, told Border Report that "Congress, quite frankly, made a mess." He added that the regulations are "rolling rules," which he said are "never set in stone and are changed and modified on a regular basis, and so we have to deal wtih those challenges as well."