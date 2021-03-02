Masks still required in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Jackson has made it an order for all citizens in Jackson to continue to wear masks to keep COVID numbers at a minimum. Below is a statement from Mayor Antar Lumumba:
“Now is not the time to let our guard down. Healthcare experts continue to advise that we are not yet at a place to remove masks. The continued evidence of Covid-19 variants supports this recommendation. The mask mandate in the City of Jackson and the Sixth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order remain in full force and effect.”City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba