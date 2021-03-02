Masks still required in Jackson

SAN DIEGO - A man was taken into custody Monday after exchanging gunshots with police officers that could be heard during a live FOX 5 report downtown near the Convention Center.

Just after 7 p.m. on West Harbor Drive, a FOX 5 crew was reporting live on Comic-Con's plans to remain virtual this year when multiple gunshots rang out. FOX 5's camera panned to show a man in front of a black sedan, pointing a gun in the direction of a Port of San Diego Harbor Police vehicle behind him before crouching down.