Mason Dixon Poll shows Tate Reeves ahead in the race for Governor

Reeves prepares to answer a question during a debate at WJTV 12

A Mason-Dixon poll shows Tate Reeves leading the race for Governor with 41 percent of the vote. That’s ten percentage points ahead of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller who garnered 31 percent of supporters in the poll.

Poll results go on to show Robert Foster receiving 13 percent of the vote with 15 percent of participants still undecided.

This leaves Reeves short of the 50 percent needed to win a primary outright, indicating a runoff is still highly possible.

Polling data reflects Reeves strength among men and with voters under the age of fifty. Polling results were divided by county, age, and gender

However, numbers also showed Reeves with an unfavorable response of almost 19 percent which is more than twice that of Waller at 9 percent and more than three times as much as Foster at 5 percent.

Mason-Dixon polling sample more than five hundred likely Republican voters by phone. According to the firm, the margin for error is no more than 4.5 percentage points.

The primary is August 6. If no one gets 50 percent of the vote, the two candidates with the highest numbers of votes will face each other in a runoff August 27.

