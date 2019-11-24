Mass Incarceration Rally hosted at Smith Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- People gathered at Smith Park in Jackson to rally against mass incarceration in Mississippi.

The event gave families across the Jackson area an opportunity to advocate for their loved ones who are in prison or have been released from incarceration.

Organizers of the rally said it was important to raise awareness about transforming the criminal justice system.

The changes would include making prison conditions more sustainable to live, increasing employment rates for ex-convicts, and providing legal guidance for those who obtain unfair sentences.

According to statistics from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, more than 24,000 inmates are jailed across the state.